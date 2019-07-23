The new Comptroller of Immigration Service, Enugu Command, Ayodele Arogundade, has commended the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his foresight and proactive measure in constituting a sectoral ad-hoc committee on security.

Arogundade, who described Enugu State as a “peaceful state,” also appreciated Governor Ugwuanyi for the cordial relationship that exists between his administration and the service.

The new Enugu Immigration boss gave the commendations when he visited the governor at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday, to formally introduce himself and seek the cooperation of the state government towards ensuring the security of lives and property.

Arogundade, who informed Ugwuanyi of the forthcoming flag-off of E-Registration of migrants at the state and local government levels to enhance service delivery and upscale the operations of the service across the federation, requested the governor to assist the command in facilitating “a crucial and an all-encompassing meeting of all the local government chairmen in the state” as critical stakeholders in the project.

He disclosed that the meeting would enable the command to adequately enlighten and sensitise the council chairmen and other stakeholders on the importance of the registration exercise towards internal security of lives and property at the state and local government levels.