The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, immortalised the late vice president, Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme, by renaming the popular Ezikwo Street in Independence Layout, Enugu, Dr. Alex Ekwueme Street.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, said the decision was in commemoration of the second anniversary of the death of the Ide of Oko Kingdom in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State. He passed on November 19, 2017.

The statement described the late former VP as a “passionate patriot, foremost statesman, committed nationalist, uncommon leader, distinguished scholar, political bridge-builder, outstanding manager of men and materials and a quintessential gentleman.”

He said government would continue to celebrate the “life and times of the icon of peace and national unity, who bestrode our political, intellectual and social spaces like a colossus in many ways.”