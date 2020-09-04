Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has inaugurated the recently constituted six-man administrative panel of inquiry into Ugwuaji land dispute in Enugu South Local Government Area of the state. Inaugurating the panel, which is being chaired by James Ikeyi, Governor Ugwuanyi, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Simon Ortuanya, said the decision was in keeping with the unflinching commitment of the government to sustain the enduring peace in the state for political and socio-economic development to continue to thrive.

The governor maintained that “no business or investment can thrive in any society without adequate peace and security of lives and property. “All claims to, and/or activities on the disputed parcels of land should cease forthwith until final submission of panel’s report and state government’s disposal action on the matter.” Responding, Ikeyi thanked Ugwuanyi for finding them worthy to serve the state in that capacity and promised him they will discharge their duties creditably, without fear or favour.