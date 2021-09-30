From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

The Federal Emergency Road Maintenance Agency ( FERMA) has been called upon to urgently carry out rehabilitation work on both Enugu new express road that passes through; 9th mile-Obolloafor-Markurdi and the old alternative one that passes through 9th mile-Ukehe-Opi-Makurdi.

Making the appeal after rising from an emergency meeting, the Association of Enugu State Indigenes, Kogi State chapter, said deplorable roads have caused untold hardships to motorists greatly affected the socio- economic activities of the state.

A statement by the president-general, Chief Joseph Anikwe said hoodlums in recent times had taken advantage of the bad portions of the roads to wreak havoc on motorists.

Anikwe who said that the condition of the two roads are in deplorable and un-motorable state, expressed worry that if FERMA does not take urgent action to remedy the situation, travelers using the road will continue to have nightmare experience.

He said it had become almost impossible for farmers in the area to transport their farm produce using the roads, adding that the condition of the roads have affected the economy of the host communities.

