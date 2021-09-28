From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Federal Emergency Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has been called upon to urgently carry out rehabilitation work on both Enugu new express road that passes through; 9th mile-Obolloafor-Markurdi and the old alternative one that passes through 9th mile-Ukehe-Opi-Makurdi.

Making the appeal on Tuesday after rising from an emergency meeting, a socio-cultural group under the aegis of Association of Enugu State Indigenes, Kogi State chapter said deplorable roads have caused untold hardships to motorists greatly affected the socio- economic activities of the state.

In a press statement signed by the President- general of the organisation, Chief Joseph Anikwe and made available to newsmen in lokoja, it said hoodlums in recent times take advantage of the bad portions of the roads to wreak havoc on motorists.

Chief Joseph Anikwe who said that the condition of the two roads are in deplorable and un-motorable state, expressed worry that if FERMA does not take urgent action to remedy the situation, travelers using the road will continue to have nightmare experience.

The statement said that it has become almost impossible for farmers in the area to transport their farm produce using the roads, adding that the condition of the roads have affected the economy of the host communities.

While stressing that the affected roads are the only road linking Enugu to other Southern States, the association appealed to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to include the roads in the priority list of Federal roads that needed re-construction or rehabilitation.

The statement however commended the Minister of Works/Housing, Alhaji Babatunde Fashola, for his efforts in fixing Nigerian roads.

It also commended Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his developmental efforts in Enugu State and appealed to him to use his good office to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Works/Housing, towards drawing attention to federal roads in the State.

