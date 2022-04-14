From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A group of Enugu State indigenes in the United States of America, under auspices of Nigerian American Political Forum (NAPF) has called on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to commit to peaceful transition in the state.

In the letter to the governor signed by over 10 eminent citizens of the state in the US, including NAPF coordinator, Prof. Sunny Udeh, Associate Coordinator, Prof. Jerry Chukwu and three former presidents of Enugu in USA, the group lamented that Enugu, the former capital of Eastern Nigeria was fast losing its strategic place in Nigeria.

According to the group, going by economic and developmental indices, the state was not where it should be, especially given both its potential and the human and material capitals inherited as the capital of federating units and the defunct Republic of Biafra.

NAPF pointed out that real estate and land management were mired in endless scandals due obviously to the lack of integration of the Geographical Information System (GIS) into the land records. This, they said, had eroded the confidence and trust of investors in commercial, industrial, and residential complexes.

They further posited that the political development of Enugu State was not at par with the global standard or even a neighbouring state like Anambra in that the tenor of political discourse and disagreements was nothing to write home about.

The group said though Ugwuanyi had the right to endorse and campaign for any aspirant ahead next year’s governorship election, he should avoid the temptation skewing the process against other aspirants in his party.

“As the Executive Governor of Enugu State, the ball is in your court. There are salient things you can do in the remaining months in defence of the threatened democracy and your own leadership legacy in Enugu State. Ensure free and fair delegates, primary, and general elections in Enugu State where every eligible aspirant is allowed to contest unhindered.

“Ensure that your political party, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), of which you are the leader in the Southeast and Enugu State provides a level playing field for all the aspirants.

“Help bring an immediate end to the divisive rhetoric and overheating of Enugu State polity, especially since all three senatorial zones have had the opportunity to be governor of our state for two terms each, with Your Excellency concluding that of Enugu North by 2023.”