Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Enugu Government, yesterday, said it has intensified closure of boundaries with neighbouring states to ensure the lockdown measure was fully enforced in the state.

Commissioner for Transport, Chief Mathias Ekweremadu said that the state COVID-19 taskforce has also been working diligently to enforce compliance with the ‘Stay-at- home’ order, particularly in ensuring that no vehicle was allowed from outside the state, except those conveying essential goods.

He spoke at Ndiabor in Aninri local government headquarters, where he distributed palliatives to the five communities in the council, to help cushion the effects of Coronavirus pandemic.

Ekweremadu disclosed that he had monitored the Ugwuoba boundary axis with Anambra state as well as the Aninri boundaries with Ebonyi state, before coming for the event.

“Most of the areas we went such as at Oji River boundary, we made sure that any vehicles found at the border were impounded. The law is there, that if you don’t do the right thing the law will take its course on the offender.”