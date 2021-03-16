From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The 32nd Enugu International Trade Fair would commence on Friday, March 19, and run for 10 days with strict observance of COVID-19 safety protocols.

With the theme “Promoting New Technologies, Business Ideas and Strategies for Rapid Economic Growth and Development in Nigeria,” the Fair is expected to be declared open by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Maryam Katagum.

Disclosing this on Tuesday during the Press Launch/Briefing at the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) Secretariat, the President of ECCIMA, Sir Emeka Nwandu, said that notwithstanding the economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber had made appreciable progress to ensure the success of the fair to the satisfaction of all stakeholders.

Nwandu emphasised that, in spite of the challenges in the country, ‘we still need to be positive about our economic affairs because the economy remains the fulcrum of our survival, growth and development.’

The ECCIMA President added: ‘The 32nd Enugu International Trade Fair would therefore provide the cleavages to gauge the economic outlook of our nation, the attendant associated risks and opportunities that would be inclined to the business environment/landscape to make informed business and investment decisions.’

Disclosing that the Chamber has been receiving streams of interest from corporate organisations and institutions declaring intention to participate in the fair, Nwandu restated the concern of ECCIMA on the issue of deepening democracy in Nigeria.

‘There is no doubt that it is only with a thriving economy and free enterprise that our democracy would be rooted and sustained. And it is our take that this can only be achieved by unleashing the industrial sector by harnessing the oil and non-oil sectors of our economy for the much talked about value chain for the growth and development of the economy.’

He revealed that about 150 exhibitors including foreigners are being expected at the Fair, with about 30 manufacturers already on ground for the kick-off.

‘We are optimistic that many foreign exhibitors will come, even some from Brazil came in yesterday,’ he said.

The ECCIMA boss warned that no one would be allowed into the trade fair complex without wearing a face mask and observing COVID-19 safety protocols.