Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

In an effort to keep Enugu free from Coronavirus, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has directed a thorough investigation into the controversial report linking a Jigawa State index case to Enugu State.

A recent report had alleged that one of the index cases in Jigawa had a travel history to Enugu, although the NCDC and Kano State Ministry of Health have refuted the report.

Although the NCDC has said the index case does not have a travel history to Enugu, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ik Obi, yesterday, confirmed that the state had launched an investigation into the allegation to ascertain its veracity.

“Let it be known that the reported index case who is an indigene of Jigawa State was intercepted at the Kano State boarder by health workers and quarantined and tested positive before being transferred to his home state Jigawa and never had a travel history to Enugu state in the recent.

“However, Governor Ugwuanyi,working tirelessly to ensure the state did not relax on the fight, directed the state Ministry of Health and the COVID-19 team in the state to follow up on the allegation to the minute detail.

The report of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jigawa State, with alleged travel history from Enugu State is currently being actively investigated,” Obi said.