Enugu Government has approved the investment of N2.5 billion in infrastructure upgrade and other developmental projects.

Briefing journalists after the meeting of the State Executive Council (EXCO), Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, said the fund would be used for the construction of access and internal road networks at Golf Estate annex, at Ngwuagu Amaezike, Abor, in Udi Local Government Area of the state, at the cost of N2,082,131,025.35.

Aroh who briefed the journalists, alongside the commissioners for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Greg Nnaji and Finance and Economic Development,Mrs. Adaonah kene-Uyanwune, said the council also approved the construction/rehabilitation of Manuwa Street, GRA, Enugu and Agbalaenyi junction-Enugu-Onitsha Expressway link road at Oji River LGA, at the cost of N200,414,307.00.

He said council approved the construction of 24-unit of one-bedroom flats at old Government Lodge, Enugu, at the cost of N137,500,915, to serve as a support facility for the ongoing 10-unit guest houses nearing completion. According to him, equally approved by the council were the construction of high double cell box culvert and drainage work at Umuchigbo Nike, Enugu East LGA and fencing of the forest reserve, adjacent to Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, now known as Unity Park.

The park, which will serve as a tourist attraction as well as a place for relaxation and recreation, is currently witnessing massive beautification with works of art, construction of artificial water pond and a monumental roaring lion of about 30ft high and 60ft length, among others.

Aroh said council also approved the construction of a Chapel of Worship at the Government House, Enugu and the immediate purchase of five rapid intervention vehicles in keeping with the state government’s commitment to protect lives and property of people of the state.

He explained that the customized intervention vehicles with emergency rescue facilities will be purchased directly from John Holt Nig. Plc, to tackle fire, health and accident emergency challenges in the state “in line with the state government’s sustained commitment to provide for the safety of Enugu people.

“These come in small trucks and are very important because they make shorter runs, get quicker to emergency scenes and more difficult places”, Aroh said.

The commissioner further said that the intervention vehicles would complement the five fire fighting trucks procured earlier by Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration for the five newly constructed fire service stations across the state, which was formally handed over to the state fire service by the governor, yesterday.