Enugu Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Peace Nnaji, has formally invited Josephine Chukwujama Eze, a woman who recently returned N13,946,400 mistakenly paid into her account, for a meeting in her office.

A statement by the commissioner said the meeting, which is scheduled for August 25, at about 10am, is in recognition of the outstanding and exemplary honesty Eze displayed.