From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

A 16-year old boy, Akachukwu Madu, has suffered body burns as a result of kerosene explosion in Ala-uno, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Akachukwu was unable to speak to our reporter due to injuries he sustained from the kerosene explosion which had part of his face, neck, chest and shoulders badly burnt.

His father, Rev. Chika Madu, told Daily Sun in Nsukka, yesterday, that the unfortunate incident happened on Wednesday, September 29.

Rev Madu, who is the founder of Highway to Grace Assembly Ministry, Nsukka, said that his first son, Akachukwu, wanted to use the kerosene to put up fire in a firewood when it exploded and burnt part of his body.

“I was in the parlour around 1:30pm when my wife raised the alarm and I rushed out, only to see that the kerosene I bought had exploded and ignited fire on the body of my son.

“We managed to rescue him out of the burning fire and quickly removed the cloth he was putting on, which was burning at that moment,” he said.

Explaining how the adulterated kerosene got into the family, he alleged that he bought the product from Anthobrig Oil Nigeria Limited filling station, Obollo Afor, in Udenu LGA, a day before the incident.

“This is not the first time I would buy kerosene from the filling station; I was surprised and disappointed that the last kerosene I bought from them appears to be adulterated,” he said.

The cleric, who said that he had already reported the incident to the management of the filling station, however, expressed surprise that the management had not reached out to his family six days after he informed them about the development, as at the time of filing this report.

When contacted, the MD of the Anthobrig Nigeria Limited Filling Station, Mr. Anthony Nwodoh, said that Mr. Madu had to come and prove to the organisation that he bought the adulterated kerosene from them.

“Yes, I was told that one man was claiming that he bought kerosene from us, which exploded and burnt his son.

“But the truth remains that we have not received any further complaint from any other person, that our kerosene is adulterated, and customers are still buying it from us. So, he has to come and prove to us how he bought the adulterated kerosene from us,” he said.

The Enugu state government had, last month, warned dealers of kerosene products against selling adulterated products to the public, following the death of four persons and others injured as a result of kerosene explosion in various local governments in Enugu North senatorial district.

