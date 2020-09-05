Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has claimed that one of its members , Ofonaedu Okafor wounded during the recent Enugu clash with security agents was yesterday arrested alongside his grandfather at the University Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Enugu.

Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful who disclosed this in a statement in Owerri yesterday explained that Okafor was being treated for a bullet wound in the hospital before he was whisked away. Powerful, also alleged that the reason for his arrest was to waste him and add him to the number of casualties of the Enugu massacre.

According to him, “This situation report from Enugu is meant for the attention of the British High Commissioner in Abuja. It is to make them aware of what their favorite lapdogs in uniform are doing to innocent Biafrans that survived their terror attacks two Sundays ago in Enugu.

“The same terror mastermind, the same murderous Enugu Police Commissioner this morning went to the hospital in Enugu where the injured are receiving treatment for the bullet wounds he inflicted upon them to abduct the young man.

“This callous terrorists in uniform also abducted the boy’s grandfather who was with him at the time the terrorists in uniform arrived. We understand this young victim of police terrorism and his grandfather were taken away as part of Enugu Police Command’s evidence tampering and cleansing. They now want to finish the job to bring the number of murdered unarmed Biafrans to 23.”

“We know foreign supporters of state terrorism like the United Kingdom High Commissioner in Abuja will do nothing about this but I do hope they will note it because should anything happen to this young man Ofornedu Okafor, the consequences will be too disastrous to contemplate.”

Powerful however warned the police over the arrest of Okafor, maintaining that same brutality being applied on their members was the genesis of Boko Haram in the country.

“Let us not forget that it was the same mindless Nigerian Police brutality and savagery that gave birth to the Boko Haram we see today”, he stated.