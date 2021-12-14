From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Dr Simon Odo, the self-styled ‘King of Satan’, who reportedly married 59 wives and sired over 300 children and grandchildren, has died at the age of 74.

Late Odo, who hailed from Aji in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu, died in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness.

According to his son, Emeka Odo, who confirmed his death to Daily Sun, arrangements have been made to bury Odo as soon as possible, having reportedly instructed his family not to deposit his remains in a mortuary.

‘Yes, King of Satan is dead,’ Emeka said. ‘He died this morning. He had been down with illness for about three weeks now.

‘We are having a family meeting to perfect arrangements for his burial as he left instruction that we should not put him in a mortuary,’ he said.

Emeka, who would not respond to further questions, said that the death of his father was a big blow to the family given the size of his family.

Daily Sun paid a visit to the family home of the late King of Satan at Aji and observed friends, kinsmen and well-wishers trooping to in to sympathize with the family of the deceased.

