By Lukman Olabiyi

Enugu State Ministry of Education has announced January 18 as resumption date for schools in the state.

A statement by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze said the decision was reached at a meeting between the ministry and major stakeholders in the sector, yesterday.

Eze advised schools to ensure full compliance with the NCDC guidelines for the containment of COVID-19, stressing that “the Ministry of Education will engage in constant monitoring of compliance when schools resume.”

“It was also decided that to help engage the students/pupils, all tertiary institutions, basic and post basic schools are advised to activate their e-learning programmes,” Eze said.

In a related development, the Enugu State government, in furtherance of its commitment to contain the second wave of COVID-19, suspended the annual prayer session held at Government House, Enugu, to commence work for the new year, directing all civil servants to resume duties in their various offices, with strict compliance with NCDC guidelines.

Meanwhile, Lagos government has ordered all public and private schools in the state to reopen for the second term of 2020/21 academic session as from Monday, January 18.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, announced yesterday this in a statement by the Head, Public Affairs, Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi.

“All public and private schools in Lagos State to resume 18 January 2021.Schools are also to make virtual learning available.”

She said this was in line with the Federal Government’s directive coupled with the second wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The commissioner enjoined teachers, students, and visitors to wear facemasks at all times, observe physical distancing, embrace regular handwashing with soap under running water and maintain a high standard of personal hygiene within the school premises.