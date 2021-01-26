From Fred Itua, Abuja

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigations Department, Enugu, Mr. Olafimihan Adeoye, to investigate a land tussle between Amechi Uwani and Obeagu communities and Private Estates International West Africa.

In a letter addressed to the Assistant IGP and signed by the principal staff officer to police boss and deputy commissioner of police, Idowu Owohunwa, Adamu mandated that the issue be investigated and report back immediately.

The letter read: “Attached herewith is a letter dated 17th of December, 2020, received from E. C, Orji & company on the above underlined subject. The Inspector-General of Police that you investigate and report. Accept the assurances of my esteemed regards, please.”

The IGP’s action followed a complaint from leaders of Amechi Uwani and Obeagu Awkunanaw communities of Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, wherein they pleaded with the IGP to caution a unit of police in the state to stop intimidating them.

Lawyers to the communities, Chijioke, Obinna & Associates, in a separate letter addressed to the IGP, said despite the clear instruction that the issues surrounding the land be investigated, the people were still being harassed by some officers of Special Tactical Squad (STS).

“It is considered important to note that just recently, a team of police officers from the Special Tactical Squad (STS) was dispatched to our clients’ communities for another round of arrest and intimidation of the indigenes of our clients over a clear case of land dispute, which to our clients’ knowledge, the said Special Tactical Squad (STS) among other units of the Nigeria Police Force had been warned to desist from.

The letter said: “It is, therefore, in consideration of the above as well as your directive as contained in the letter referenced that we most humbly pray and urge that your office issues a direct instruction to the Special Tactical Squad (STS) to hand over or remit the case files involving our clients’ land dispute with the Private Estates International West Africa to the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of police, FCID (Annex) Enugu for consolidation and harmonisation.”