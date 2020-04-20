Felix Ikem, Nsukka

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Centre for Humanity, C4H, has commended the government of Enugu State for the successful management and discharge of the two COVID-19 cases.

The group also commended the decision of the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration not to relax during Easter celebration, the precautionary measures it had earlier put in place to prevent the community spread of the virus beyond the two cases imported into the state.

In a statement by its Executive Director, Mrs. Ngozi Ogbu, the Centre, commended the state for its pragmatic approach in setting up the Enugu State Multi-Sectorial Rapid Response Team for Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

While lauding the state, local governments and public-spirited individuals and organisations for “standing with humanity at these trying times through palliatives and enlightenment” the Centre also advised residents not to relent in observing social distancing and other guidelines advised by the National Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) in order to contain the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Uzo Uwani Local Government Council, Chukwudi Nnadozie, has distributed food items across the 16 electoral wards of the council to the less privilege and People With Disabilities (PWDs)

The donation was part of measures to cushion the effect of the lockdown on COVID-19 on the people.

Nnadozie, who spoke at Ukpabi Nimbo, Igboano zone of the LGA noted that the palliatives and enlightenment campaign was the first phase of the donation, and that the other phases would hold in the other three zones of the LGA.