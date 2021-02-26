The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, through the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) centre has launched a loan scheme for entrepreneurs, known as Enugu SMEs Micro Credit Lending Programme.

According to the Special Adviser to the governor on SMEs Development, Arinze Chilo-Offiah, the programme was created to give entrepreneurs in the state an opportunity to access a maximum loan of N300,000 with nine percent yearly interest (0.75 percent monthly), to grow their various businesses.

Chilo-Offiah, who explained that the loan has a tenor of 12 months, added that applicants will enjoy a one month moratorium.

Disclosing that ‘terms and conditions apply’, the special adviser asked interested candidates to visit: www.enugusme.en.gov.ng/microloans or come to the Enugu SMEs Center- No. 2a, Market Garden Avenue opposite SMEs Roundabout along Ebeano Tunnel, GRA Enugu State to apply.

The Enugu SMEs Centre has been in the vanguard of promoting and assisting entrepreneurs in the state to actualise their dreams of creating jobs and becoming self-reliant, through innovations and dedication.