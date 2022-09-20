From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Rotary Club International has presented a Leadership Award of Excellence to Enugu State lawmaker, Rt Hon Ikechukwu Ezeugwu.

The award was presented to him by Rotary Club of Ikate, Lagos, District 9110, at the installation ceremony of their new president at the Lagos Country Club.

Presenting the award, Ugochukwu Egesionu, the president of Rotary Club of Ikate said the award is in recognition of Ikechukwu Ezeugwu’s “excellence in leadership and service to humanity.”

He added that “Rotary Club has been following all your good deeds and the testimonies abound both on the social media and off the Internet. We want to congratulate you, identify with you and encourage you to do more because we in Rotary appreciate you.”

Egesionu also appealed with the lawmaker to partner with Rotary Club which he said carry out a lot of humanitarian activities for the betterment of the society.

In his speech while receiving the award, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu; the member representing Udenu Constituency in Enugu State House of Assembly, thanked the Rotary club for the honour adding that this is one award he has great regard for.

“The best things in life can never be bought with money. There are so many awards I don’t bother receiving because of the monetary attachment to them but this one is different, I thank you and I thank God for the opportunity. I least expected this coming all the way from Lagos to me in Enugu. I am humbled and challenged to do more”

Speaking about his humanitarian activities, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu stressed that “we’re just pencil in the hands of God and I decided to identify with you because we share a common purpose; helping humanity. I understand that we must be our brother’s keeper because God cannot come down to do certain things for humanity.”

The lawmaker was accompanied to the event by friends and relatives, including; Emmanuel Ezeugwu, Barristers Frank Agbedo, Jeff Eze, Sam Otoboeze, Pharmacist Ogugua Ezeilo and Chief Nicholas Ogbonna.

Ezeugwu through his foundation; ‘Ikechukwu Ezeugwu Scholarship Foundation,’ has offered scholarships to many indigent students, renovated schools and a lot more in improving the standard of education. His scholarship scheme has produced over 50 graduates, including medical doctors.

Recently, he expanded his scholarship programme to accommodate students from entire 5 South East States and also donated to a vehicle to the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, South East zone.