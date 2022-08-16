From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) recently conferred the NANS Meritorious Medal of Honour on the leader of Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Ikechukwu Ezeugwu.

The award was conferred on the lawmaker for his contributions to education through the Ikechukwu Ezeugwu Foundation.

A delegation of the student body, led by the coordinator in the South East, Moses Onya, presented the medal to Ezeugwu at the premises of the assembly.

Speaking after presenting the medal, Onya said that Nigerian students in the South East decided to present the medal to Ezeugwu to appreciate his numerous contributions towards the welfare of students in the South East and beyond through his scholarship scheme.

“For over 10 years, through his foundation’s scholarship packages for undergraduate and postgraduate students, sponsorship of students studying overseas, renovation of secondary school blocks in Enugu State, building of a house to provide shelter for our parents, medical outreaches that students have directly and indirectly benefited through our parents.

“Ikechukwu Ezeugwu has exceptionally distinguished himself among his equals through his selfless services and humanitarian gesture especially among students. He has proved his love for education over the years. On behalf of Nigerian Students, we say a big thank you.”

In his response, Ezeugwu commended NANS for finding him worthy of the award, adding, “I am most delighted to receive this group of young intelligent scholars who assembled from different states of the South East and beyond to encourage our little efforts as directed by the leadership of NANS.

“This unique medal of honour came at a time I wasn’t expecting. The mandate of Ikechukwu Ezeugwu Foundation in the education sector is to support intelligent but less privileged individuals who love education but are financially disabled to facilitate it.

“Our goal in the area of education could be described as a support to academic goals and general improvement of the learning environment at all levels.

“As we contribute our own quota to this course, we also employ other charity organizations, well meaning Nigerians, government institutions and private establishments to join forces with us in support and campaign for improvement and evolution of education in Africa.

“I am glad to bring to your notice that Ikechukwu Ezeugwu Foundation has expanded its scholarship to the entire South East zone as education remains the bedrock for national development and a successful society.

“Ikechukwu Ezeugwu Foundation will continue to support and encourage intelligent but underprivileged students as we reaffirm our commitment to this course and readiness to partner with NANS in spreading our scholarship scheme across the South-East geopolitical zone.