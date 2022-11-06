From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Sequel to the agitation of some members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who felt aggrieved over the Party’s primaries for the 2023 general elections, resulting in defection to other political parties, a member of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr Emma Ugwuerua, has advised politicians against playing opposition, saying that it is an ill-wind that blows nobody good at last.

According to the lawmaker, politics is like a game where one could either win or lose, stressing that one shouldn’t quit one’s party because one wasn’t favoured in an election.

This according to him informed his decision to remain steadfast in PDP after his desire to run for a second term in the 2023 elections could not be achieved.

Ugwuerua who represents Nsukka West State Constituency in the House spoke at the weekend in a meeting of the PDP stakeholders, including traditional rulers, town union executives as well as former and present councillors from Ovogovo, in Nsukka West Development Centre of Enugu state, convened in his residence at the instance of the PDP candidate in the forthcoming State House of Assembly election, Mr Amos Agbo.

“To go for an opposition is not the best, especially in this our clime where the players are almost always at the receiving end. If politicians should be carpet crossing from one party to another because their desire to hold elective positions in their respective political parties could not favour them, then the implication is that the party or parties in question will go into extinction.

“I recall vividly that after the May 22, 2022 primaries that produced Amos Agbo as the candidate of PDP for Nsukka West State constituency, I made a public statement accepting the outcome of the election and also enjoined my supporters to support his candidacy.

“I congratulated him and Engr. Vita Abbah, who was elected the candidate of our party for Nsukka-Igbo South Federal constituency. I did this in the spirit of the party and good sportsmanship.

“As a Christian, I believe that politics is not a do-or-die affair, it is a game that one can win or lose at any time and a game where the players should possess good sportsmanship qualities of accepting any outcome in good faith. Political players should therefore be wary of their actions and inactions, knowing full well that it is God that gives leadership positions If it is not your turn today, it may be your turn tomorrow, thus the need to support whoever is chosen”, he said.

The lawmaker called on all the people of Ovogovo to cast their votes for PDP across board during the 2023 general elections in Enugu state, adding that they should give maximum support to the executive governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who vies for the senatorial position in Enugu North Senatorial district, Engr. Vita Abbah, Amos Agbo, and the party’s candidate for the governorship position, Peter Ndubisi Mbah.

Addressing the people, Mr Agbo expressed gratitude to them for making out time to receive him and his supporters, saying it was an indication of their faith in PDP. He noted that the essence of the meeting was to rob minds together with the party’s stakeholders, adding that he cannot succeed politically without coming together of the people of Ovogovo and Nsukka central to achieve a common goal.

While appealing to them to discountenance social media attacks and criticism that was aimed at planting seeds of discord between Ovogovo and Nsukka central, Agbo said such information peddled on the media platforms was false and unfounded, stressing that the sister areas have a common affinity that cannot be separated by politics.

“I have come to plead for your support, to work together as one entity and for the good of our party and Nsukka West constituency as a whole. I cannot succeed politically with Nkpunano or Nsukka central alone, I need the support of the Ovogovo people. I am in the race to represent our constituency and not for personal gains. I, therefore, make a solemn promise that I won’t disappoint you if elected in the forthcoming election to represent you in the State House of Assembly”, he said.

The party’s candidate appealed to Ugwuerua and Dame Nkechi Omeje to guide him with candid advice if elected in the election while pledging his loyalty to them.

Chief Aniebo Ezugwu and Omeje who spoke on behalf of others, assured Mr Agbo of the people’s support, adding that PDP as their party would win all the elective positions in the elections.

Among those in attendance during the session were Prof. Rose Onah, Ex-officio member, Enugu State Post Primary School Management Board (PPSMB), Princess Nkem Oloto, Member 11, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), Hon Uche Enete, SPA to the governor, HRH Igwe Michael Utazi, the traditional ruler of Anuka, and Chief Dan Onyishi.