Magnus Eze, Enugu
LEADER of Enugu State House of Assembly, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, has flagged-off
COVID-19 sensitisation campaign in the 28 autonomous
communities of Udenu Local
Government Area of the state.
The lawmaker engaged 28
volunteer village criers and
three constituency criers
charged with prosecution of
the campaign, while another
28 anonymous persons were
already appointed to serve as
monitors.
Sensitising his constituents
at Obollo Afor, headquarters of the local government,
Ezeugwu who represents
Udenu state constituency
described the coronavirus
pandemic as baffling and confusing.
“We thought it will come
and go but it has remained
unabated and has no cure, so
what we can do is to prevent
it and that is why I decided to
embark on enlightenment on
methods of prevention as prescribed by the Nigeria Centre
for Disease Control and the
World Health Organisation,”
he said.
The lawmaker trained the
28 village criers that were
given public address systems
for the enlightenment; constituency criers that will use
vehicles to go round the markets and other public places
and provided hand washing
equipment, sanitizers, nose
masks and other facilities.
“The constituency criers,
three of them would use vehicles with public address system to sensitise people early
in the morning…,” he said.
