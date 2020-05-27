Magnus Eze, Enugu

LEADER of Enugu State House of Assembly, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, has flagged-off

COVID-19 sensitisation campaign in the 28 autonomous

communities of Udenu Local

Government Area of the state.

The lawmaker engaged 28

volunteer village criers and

three constituency criers

charged with prosecution of

the campaign, while another

28 anonymous persons were

already appointed to serve as

monitors.

Sensitising his constituents

at Obollo Afor, headquarters of the local government,

Ezeugwu who represents

Udenu state constituency

described the coronavirus

pandemic as baffling and confusing.

“We thought it will come

and go but it has remained

unabated and has no cure, so

what we can do is to prevent

it and that is why I decided to

embark on enlightenment on

methods of prevention as prescribed by the Nigeria Centre

for Disease Control and the

World Health Organisation,”

he said.

The lawmaker trained the

28 village criers that were

given public address systems

for the enlightenment; constituency criers that will use

vehicles to go round the markets and other public places

and provided hand washing

equipment, sanitizers, nose

masks and other facilities.

“The constituency criers,

three of them would use vehicles with public address system to sensitise people early

in the morning…,” he said.