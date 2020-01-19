Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Barely one month into her administration, the Transition Committee Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Council in Enugu state Hon. Chinwe Ugwu has earmarked N20 million for the developmental projects in all the 20 wards of the local government area.

According to her, the projects will be according to the priority need of each and every ward in the council area.

Ugwu disclosed this in a media chat with Newsmen over the weekend in Nsukka as part of the occasion marking her one month in office.

She said that the money was part of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the council for the month of December 2019 and not from federal Allocation Accounts Committee (FAAC), noting that governance is all about giving back to the people what it received from them on tax payments.

She went further to stress that all the wards in the council area have to tie the fund to a particular project of their choice which will be monitored by a special committee of the council and ensure completion within one month before her administration expires as election has been slated for February 29, 2020.

“Governance is about the people. In the advanced world IGR is returned for development of the people that have paid the tax not to be pocketed by the executives.

“I directed all the wards to choose a project of their choice that will be under the cost of N1 million. They should also engage the contractor that will execute the project and get it ready in the next one month,” she said.

The chairman who was nicknamed ‘Magic Mayor’ by Nsukka residents because of her numerous achievements under one month in office listed some of the projects she undertook to include; extensive grading of 22 rural and urban impassable roads that cut across all the communities in the local government area; construction of first Staff Restaurant ever in the Council Secretariat and Rehabilitation and Repainting of the Council Secretariat.

Other projects embarked by the Hon. Ugwu also include; donations of 500 voltage transformer to residents of Government Reserved Area and 3 high capacity generating set to Police and other security units in Nsukka, among others.

She also disclosed that within the last four weeks that her administration had maintained near zero crime rate in the local government, this she said was clear evidence of good working relationship between her administration, security agents and members of the public.

“The insecurity in Nsukka before I took over was at alarming rate. We worked very hard in collaboration with police, other security agents and members of the neighborhood watch to ensure that security of life and property is guaranteed.”

The Mayor, who thanked governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for finding her worthy to serve the people, however, admitted that recent political tension in the Local Government occasioned by the tussle of who become the flag bearer of People Democrats Party in the forthcoming party primary election will be resolved amicably.