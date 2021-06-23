The Vice Chairman of Uzo Uwani local government Area of Enugu State, Hon. Pius Uchechukwu Okeagu has congratulated Professor Fabian Ikenna Ajogwu, Son of Chief Mike Ajogwu who is Resident electoral commissioner of Enugu State, as he marks his 51st birthday.

Professor Fabian who is Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and also Director of Kenna Partners, incidentally hails from Abbi Community of Uzo Uwani local government area of Enugu State with the Vice chairman.

According to Hon. Pius Uchechukwu Okeagu who spoke to news men at his Enugu residence, he narrated that Prof. Fabian had held several positions across the globe which included Senior lecturer Lagos Business School, Director Institute of Chartered Arbitration and first Professor of Cooperate Governance in the Whole west of Africa.

He however, further stated that Professor Fabian whom he said was Former Assistant Secretary Police Reform Committee, has Distinguished himself in the line of academics with several colors to his credits; hence his celebration of the worthy son of Enugu State.

“Professor Fabian Ikenna Ajogwu is without an iota of doubt, one of the most brightest shining lights in Enugu State. And this is why I am celebrating him in a very special and unique way today, as he marks his 51st birthday.

“As this illustrious Son of the State marks his 51st birthday today, it is my prayer that the good Lord lift him, even beyond human imagination”; the Vice chairman concluded.