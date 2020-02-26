Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command, yesterday, warned that it would deal decisively with anyone or group found to be threatening the peace of the state during and after Saturday’s local government election.

Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Mr. Daniel Ndukwe (ASP), in a statement said the police would not tolerate any act capable of breaching the peace and order in the state.

The police warned the political parties and their candidates to ensure that they play to the rules of the game and encourage supporters to peaceful and ensure free and fair election.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 296 candidates from 36 political parties would participate in the election, an official of Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) has said.

Mr. Tagbo Nnamah an Administrative Secretary of the commission disclosed this, yesterday, in Enugu. He said the number of candidates for councillors were being compiled.

Nnamah said the electoral umpire was fully prepared for the exercise would be deploying no fewer than 3,058 ad-hoc staff for the exercise, adding that such staff had been trained.

On security, the administrative secretary said that the commission had made every effort to ensure the safety of everyone that would participate in the exercise, including electoral materials.