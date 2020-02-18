The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate for Igbo- Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, Mrs Nkechi Ugwuogu has urged people of the area to vote according to their conscience in the upcoming council election in the state.

Ugwuoju, who is the only female PDP candidate in the race across the state, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday.

The Enugu state local government area election is scheduled for February 29.

She advised people to shun vote selling during the election as it would never do them any good, rather it would bring retrogression in the development of the area.

Ugwuoju, who was the immediate past party chairperson of the council, described those trying to influence people with money as non credible candidates.

She promised to embark on developmental projects that would be of interest to the entire council area if she emerged as the council chairperson.

She explained that she had been doing series of consultations and campaigns to stakeholders and masses in the council and was assured of their support.

The candidate said they were three candidates contesting for the chairmanship position, adding that with God on her side, she would win the election.

She also said that she was the only woman among the 17 council areas in the state that emerged in her party.

The former party chairperson called on other candidates to take things easy as election was not a do or die affair. (NAN)