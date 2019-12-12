Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Mr Chineme Onyeke, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has declared his intention to contest as a candidate for the Nsukka Local Government chairmanship in Enugu State.

This comes a week after Chief Mike Ajogu, Chairman of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), released the timetable for the local elections, with party primaries in January and the general on February 29, 2020.

Candidate Onyeke, who is the founder of Enugu Youth General Assembly (EYGA) and pioneer representative of Enugu North Senatorial Zone in the National Youth Parliament, disclosed this in Nsukka on Thursday while briefing reporters.

He said that he is optimistic that the party will provide a level playing field for all contestants during the primaries election.

He added that as a royal party member and having contributed in various ways to the progress of the party, he had confidence he would be elected as party candidate for Nsukka.

“I have the confidence that my numerous contributions to the party as well as my leadership qualities will make party members to massively vote for me,” he stated.

“I am contesting to add value… by taking development to the grassroots and making sure that the rural dwellers have a good feel of government presence,” he said.

The youth leader said he has consulted widely and has the support of many stakeholders in Nsukka.

“In days time I and my supporters will go to Nsukka PDP party office to officially declare my intention to contest PDP LG chairmanship primary that will be conducted in January,” he said.

When contacted Mr Fabian Onah, the PDP Chairman in Nsukka LGA, said every party member has the right to contest for any elective position, adding that the party will provide a level playing field for all candidates.

The state electoral empire, Mike Ajogu, had directed political parties in the state to draw up timetables for their primaries which must hold between Jan.15 and Jan. 22, 2020 and result forwarded to Commission.

State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had on December 4 dissolved the chairmanships of 17 Local Government councils following the expiration of their two-year tenures on December 4, directing the chairmen to hand over duties to the most senior civil servant in their respective councils.