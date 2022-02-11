Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu, yesterday, continued its campaign ahead of the February 23 local government elections in the state, as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, led the PDP campaign train to Eke-Otu Market in Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South and Eke Agbani Market in Nkanu West local government areas to canvass votes for the party.

Ugwuanyi, who made a brief stopover at Amodu Awkunanaw in Nkanu West council to inspect the erosion control project newly executed by his administration, for safety of motorists and road users, proceeded to Nkanu East and Nkanu West councils with the PDP train for the campaigns.

While at Eke-Otu Market, Ugwuanyi identified with the jubilant traders and their customers and passionately canvassed votes for chairmanship and Councillorship candidates of the PDP, urging them to come out en masse on February 23 to vote for the PDP (with umbrella logo).

The governor did the same at Eke Agbani Market before proceeding to Amagunze, the headquarters of Nkanu East council for the campaign.

Received by the senator representing Enugu East senatorial district and former governor of the state, Chimaroke Nnamani, the member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo federal constituency, Cornelius Nnaji, the Chairman of Nkanu East council, Abel Uchenna Nwobodo, among other party stakeholders, Ugwuanyi also urged the people to vote massively for the PDP in the forthcoming council elections by casting their votes where the logo of umbrella is in the ballot paper.

The governor assured the people that the chairmanship candidate of the party, Sydney Okey Udeh, and his deputy, Ndubuisi Agbo, will serve them with the fear of God.

He thanked the people for accepting to support and vote the PDP in the coming elections.

Earlier, Nkanu East stakeholders, including Nnamani applauded Ugwuanyi for his development strides, the peace he has brought to the state as well as his empowerment programmes that have benefitted their people in so many ways, reassuring the governor that they are solidly behind him and all his decisions in respect of 2023 general election.

At Nkanu West council, the story took a different dimension as Nnamani recalled his ordeals after he left office as governor 15 years ago and how Ugwuanyi, who is from another senatorial district, brought him back to political limelight and ensured he returned to the senate.

“The mandate given to me is why I am here because many years ago, I came to campaign here I did not know that it will take 15 years for me to be here again.

“The lesson is that ‘Nwanne di na mba’. Nobody knows where succour will come from. In the midst of dryness, nobody knows where water will come from. In the midst of drought, nobody knows when rain will come. When challenges become overwhelming, nobody knows where help will come.

“For me, if every door closed, you look for key, it is lost and also darkness is everywhere, nobody knows who will bring the light and find the key to open the door.

“It is Ugwuanyi, Udulekenyi 1 of Orba that brought the light, the key and opened the door.

“He (Ugwuanyi) is not from Nkanu, he is from Udenu. Nwanne Di na mba,” Nnamani said.

One of the highlights of the rally was the presentation of PDP flags to the councillorship candidates of the party by the state Chairman of PDP, Augustine Nnamani.