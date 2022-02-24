From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Gunmen, yesterday, attacked two polling units in Enugu during the local government council elections, leading to the death of about three people.

It was learnt that the gunmen invaded the polling units at the Obeagu ward III and another polling unit at Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area.

They were said to have disrupted the exercise by destroying electoral materials after chasing away voters.

Three people were said to have been killed, while some people escaped with machete cuts. Two vehicles were also burnt in the incident.

An eyewitness, who did not want his name in print, said the gunmen were heard shouting that they had warned that there should no longer be elections in any part of the South East.

When contacted, Police spokesman in Enugu, Daniel Ndukwe, told Daily Sun to call him back as he was busy.

Aside from the attack on the polling units, the election was generally peaceful across the state. There was, however, a low turnout of voters in the majority of the polling units visited.