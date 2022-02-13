The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, yesterday, stormed Aninri and Awgu local government areas in continuation of its campaign for February 23, 2022 council polls.

The campaign train was led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi himself, where the people of Aninri and Awgu local government areas unanimously pledged their support and loyalty to ensure victory for the party.

They also appreciated the governor for his achievements in the areas of healthcare facilities, infrastructure, school projects, empowerment, peace and security, among others.

Speaking at Aninri LGA rally, the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, who represents Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Toby Okechukwu, told Ugwuanyi that “leadership of the state (Enugu) is in your hands and we have to appreciate that and we will always remain loyal and respect the leader’s approach.”