People of Igbo-Eze South and Igbo-Eze North local government areas of Enugu State have assured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi that the February 23, council elections will be a walkover fo Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidates.

The people maintained that the PDP is assured of a landslide victory at the council elections because of Ugwuanyi exemplary leadership which they said have entrenched peace and good governance in Enugu State.

Speaking at the Igbo-Eze South council rally, the member representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South federal constituency, Pat Asadu told Ugwuanyi to relax after the campaign as “we deliver 100 percent victory for PDP.”

Asadu hailed the emergence of Vitus Okechi as the PDP chairmanship candidate in Igbo-Eze South council, stressing that his candidature was a popular choice and devoid of rancour.

On his part, the member representing Igbo-Eze South constituency in the House of Assembly, Emeka Madu commended Ugwuanyi for the commencement of the Iheaka-Alor Agu Road, including other development projects in the council aimed at developing the rural areas and impacting the lives of the rural dwellers positively, such as road infrastructure, education, healthcare facilities and human empowerment.

Madu applauded Ugwuanyi for bringing peace to the council, reassuring the governor that the stakeholders are united and solidly behind him.

Other speakers, such as the former PDP state chairman and Chairman, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board, Ikeje Asogwa, the Special Adviser to the Governor, Matthew Erochukwu Ugwueze, the council Chairman, Peter Andy Omeje, the PDP council Chairman, Chinwendu Ogbonna, and Ikenna Omeje, equally lauded the governor for his administration’s achievements in the council and reassured him of the unflinching support and loyalty of the people of Igbo-Eze South council, noting that it was under his leadership that the council recorded 100 percent victory for the PDP during elections.

At Igbo-Eze North council, Ugwuanyi on his way to the headquarters for the campaign, stopover at Eke Ozzi Market, Ogrute, Enugu-Ezike, to canvass votes for the PDP and trekked to the venue of the rally from the market, amid cheers from the traders, buyers and residents.