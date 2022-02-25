There was jubilation in Enugu, yesterday, as the state Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) announced the results of the February 23 local government elections, declaring the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winners of all the 17 chairmanship and 260 councillorship seats.

Announcing the results at the ENSIEC Headquarters in Enugu, Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Mike Ajogwu said the candidates of the PDP scored the highest number of votes cast in all the elective positions contested.

He said the PDP chairmanship candidates that won garnered more than one-quarter of votes cast at the election in each of at least two-thirds of all the wards in their respective council areas.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He said the elections were peaceful and transparent, and conducted in accordance with the Local Government Law of Enugu State.

Issuing certificates of return to the elected chairmen, the ENSIEC boss said the certificates of return of the 260 councillors-elect would be issued to them in their various LGAs.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Announcing the result of Nsukka LGA, the ENSIEC chairman said the chairmanship candidate of the PDP, Walter Ozioko scored 163,240 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Ngozi Ugwu of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), who scored 55 votes.

In Aninri LGA, Dr. Ajogwu declared Benneth Ajah of the PDP as elected Chairman of the Council, disclosing that he scored 28,602 votes to defeat the candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who scored 7 and 25 votes respectively.

Other PDP chairmanship candidates who were declared winners by the Chairman of ENSIEC were; Chukwudi Ozoeluba, Ezeagu LGA (56,611 votes), Hon. Pedro Okwudili Nwankwo, Awgu LGA (43,327 votes); Livinus Nze Anike, Enugu East LGA (83,242 votes); Emeka Onunze, Enugu North LGA (41,215 votes); Robinson Chiemezie Nkwuo, Enugu South LGA (54,220 votes); Anthony Ikenna Nwodo, Igbo-Etiti LGA (35,044 votes); Williams Ejike Itodo, Igbo-Eze North LGA (88,751 votes); Vitus Okechi, Igbo-Eze South LGA (48,820 votes); Obiora C. Obeagu, Isi-Uzo LGA (36,467 votes); Okechukwu Edeh, Nkanu East LGA (38,843 votes); Uchenna C. Ejim, Nkanu West LGA (6,379 votes); Chinedu Onyeagba, Oji River LGA (58,652 votes); Solomon Izuchukwu Onah, Udenu (88,957 votes); Philip Nnamdi Okoh, Udi LGA (43,514 votes) and Hon. Celestine Chukwudi Nnadozie, Uzo-Uwani (13,488 votes).