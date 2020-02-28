Ahead of Saturday’s local government elections in Enugu State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, called on the electorates and people of the state to ensure peaceful conduct of the exercise.

The governor made the appeal at the grand finale of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign held at the headquarters of Udenu Local Government Area.

Addressing the party’s supporters at the rally, Governor Ugwuanyi urged them to go out and exercise their franchise on Saturday, demanding, however, that they maintain peace during the exercise.

“We don’t want crisis anywhere. We sue for peaceful and hitch-free free elections, which our state is known for,” he said.

The PDP flagged off its chairmanship campaign last week Thursday at Ikem, the headquarters of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, where leaders of the party and Ohanaeze Ndigbo applauded Governor Ugwuanyi for entrenching peace and good governance through participatory democracy.

Speaking on behalf of members of the National Assembly from Enugu State, the Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District, Ike Ekweremadu, appreciated God and Governor Ugwuanyi for the peaceful processes of the local government elections in the state, starting from the party’s primaries to the campaigns.

Ekweremadu who was supported by other members of the National Assembly from Enugu State noted that local government elections in the state had been difficult in the past resulting in crises. He, however, attributed the existing peace in the party to the uncommon leadership style of Ugwuanyi.

He also charged candidates of the party to keep faith with their campaign promises if they win on Saturday by ensuring that they execute development projects in their council areas.

A member of the Board of Trustees of the party, Justina Eze, commended Governor Ugwuanyi for his good governance initiatives and massive developments in rural areas where majority of citizens reside.

Eze also thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for paying the new minimum wage to workers without rancour or industrial action.

State Chairman of PDP, Augustine Nnamani, who described Ugwuanyi as “the 13th month governor of Enugu State” expressed gratitude to God that the party’s campaigns ended peacefully and successfully in all 17 local councils and 260 electoral wards.

Nnamani disclosed that the acceptability of the PDP in the state as demonstrated during the campaigns was a confirmation that “Enugu State is the capital of PDP in Nigeria.”

Other speakers at the rally include the Speaker of the State Assembly, Edward Ubosi; former State Chairmen of the party, Dr. Charles Egumgbe and Chief Hyde Onugaluchi, and they took turns to extoll the leadership qualities of Governor Ugwuanyi and urged the people to continue to support the party and the state government.