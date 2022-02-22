From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Ahead of the Enugu State local government council election scheduled for tomorrow, Executive Chairman, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Prince Ejike Itodo has predicted all round victory for the PDP and its candidates owing to the sterling performance of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in office.

Hon. Engr. Williams Ejike Itodo who was unanimously returned unopposed during the primary election of the PDP in Igbo –Eze North LGA for the council polls described the election as a walkover owing to the quality of both executed and ongoing projects in Igbo-Eze North by Governor Ugwuanyi which he described as enough campaign tools for the electorates in the twenty wards that made up Igbo-Eze North.

He expressed profound gratitude to his principal, the amiable Governor of Enugu State for the outstanding infrastructural developments his leadership has executed in Igbo-Eze North, such as Construction of roads in Ogrute, Inere Umuida , Aji etc.

He thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for the construction of Cottage Hospital with Isolation section, awaiting to be commissioned at General Hospital, Ogrute Enugu-Ezike.

He also expressed that the ongoing Construction of Amenity Hospital is an indication that Governor Ugwuanyi always has Igbo-Eze North at heart and assured Governor Ugwuanyi of total loyalty and support at all times.

Concluding the campaign tour for the LG election yesterday at Aji community, Prince Itodo commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for making democracy thrive in Enugu state. He also thanked the people of Igbo-Eze North , PDP stakeholders for trusting on him and the electorate for showing him love .

He however, promised to do more on infrastructural development if elected, stressing that his first tenure witnessed a lot of challenges.

“First of all, I want to thank His Excellency, the governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who has made is possible for democracy to continue to thrive in Enugu State. That was why we are even talking about second tenure.

‘I also want to thank the people of Igbo-Eze North, PDP family who have given me the mandate to go for my second tenure. Let me also thank the people of Igbo-Eze North who have shown me love and hope to win this election during our campaign that we are bringing to an end now”

“In our second tenure we thank God Almighty because we faced a lot of challenges during our first tenure, from Covid-19 to Yellow Fever outbreak among others but by special grace of God, those challenges have subsided and we are hopeful that our government will do more this time. We assure the people of Igbo-Eze North that our government will do more on infrastructural development,” he said.

Other speakers who extolled Governor Ugwuanyi based on his giant strides across the State were; Hon. Engr. Simon Atigwe, member representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu in Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ethel Ugwuanyi, Deputy Chief Whip, Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Innocent Ugwu (Okogba) member representing Igbo-Eze North Constituency 2 in Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Prince Emeka Mamah (Ideh) Commissioner For Rural Development, Enugu State Government, Rt. Hon. Michael Onyeze, Enugu North Zonal Chairman, Peoples Democratic party, Chief Alexander Uramah, PDP chairman, Igbo-Eze North Chapter, Hon. Architect Innocent Agbo, Director General, Gburugburu Movement, Igbo-Eze North Chapter and others.