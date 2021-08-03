From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A staff of Enugu State Local Government Service Commission (LGSC), Mr Kenechi Ugwudike, has been dragged to an Enugu Magistrate’s court for stealing.

Ugwudike was brought before Magistrate S.I Eze of Igboeze North Magistrate’s Court on the charge of stealing a fallen Melena tree valued at N50,000, an offence punishable under section 353 (1.) of Enugu State Criminal Code.

Part of the charge as obtained by Daily Sun reads: “That you Kenechi Ugwudike ‘m’ aged 38 years on the 17th day of July, 2020, at about 1200hrs at Low Cost Housing Estate, Aji Road, Enugu Ezike, in the Magisterial District of lgbo Eze North L.G.A, did steal one fallen Gmelina tree valued at N50,000.00, a property of one Lawrence Mamah ‘m’ and, thereby, committed an offence punishable under section 353 (1.) of the criminal code Cap. 30 Volume ll laws of Enugu State 2004.”

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge brought against him and the matter was adjourned to August 16, for hearing.

