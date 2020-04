Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Prof Anthony Ugochukwu, is dead.

The Professor of Surgeon died Friday night at Memphis Hospital Enugu.

He was before his appointment as a commissioner, a lecturer at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology.

The late Ugochukwu was said to have been battling an undisclosed ailment for some months, which had kept him out of duty.