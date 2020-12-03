From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A Federal High Court sitting in Enugu has sentenced one Mr Ojike Odiwe Maduabuchi to two years imprisonment for obtaining money from an Asian woman by false pretence on social media app WhatsApp.

Justice Ibrahim Buba, presiding over the sitting, also slammed the convict with a N200,000 fine.

The convict was arrested and taken to court by operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Enugu Zonal Office, on a one-count charge of criminal impersonation.

The charge read: ‘That you, Ojike Odiwe Maduabuchi sometime in September 2020 in Enugu, Enugu State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, impersonated one Michael Scott, an American citizen on your WhatsApp account and Thai Friendly Application, with intent to obtain money from unsuspecting Asian women by false pretence, punishable under Section 22(4) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition Prevention) Act 2015.’

After the reading the charge, the convict pleaded guilty prompting the prosecution counsel, Mainforce Adaka Ekwu, to pray the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

EFCC investigation revealed that Maduabuchi impersonated foreign nationals in his WhatsApp account and Thai Friendly mobile app with the aim of obtaining money from an unsuspecting Asian women.

More incriminating documents titled, “Thip” and “Pranee”, as well as his conversations with his target Asian women, containing false pretences, were found in his possession.