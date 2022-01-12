From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A 52-year-old man, Ifeanyi Amadikwa, has been arrested by operatives of Enugu State Police Command for allegedly murdering three of his children and dumping their bodies in a spoilt deep freezer.

The suspect who resides at 74 Nkwubor Road, Emene allegedly committed the act on January 4 while his wife was away.

The deceased children are Chimdalu Amadikwa, 11, Amarachi Amadikwa, 8 and Ebubechukwu Amadikwa, 4.

According to the police spokesman in Enugu, Daniel Ndukwe, preliminary investigation into the case revealed that the suspect’s wife and mother of the children, went to the market with her only male child on January 4 leaving the others in the suspect’s custody.

1 of 2 - +

When she came back in the evening she discovered that the children were nowhere to be found. While searching for them, the suspect drew her attention to a deep freezer that he had brought back from his shop and kept outside the house two days earlier.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Ndukwe said that the distraught woman, ‘on closer observation, found the lifeless bodies of her children in the freezer with bruises, suggesting that they might have been murdered and dumped in the appliance.

‘Meanwhile, the lifeless bodies of the children were immediately moved to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead by medical doctors and were deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.’

He revealed that the state Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawal, has also commiserated with the mother and other relatives of the children assuring that a thorough investigation to ensure that justice is done will follow.

Lawal ordered the Deputy Commissioner in charge of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department to conduct a conclusive investigation into the case and ensure everyone found culpable is brought to book.