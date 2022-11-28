Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has rallied foreign governments and investors towards moving the state’s economy from the present $4.4 billion to $30 billion in eight years.

He also said his administration would make skills and vocational education compulsory for all indigenes and residents from the age of 12 to effectively address the challenge of unemployment and service the planned economic growth.

He spoke during the official opening of the Geoffrey Okoye University–European Business Park and Centre for Practical Skills (CPS) at Ugwuomu, Nike, Enugu.

At the event attended by the Ambassador of Hungary to Nigeria, Mr. Thomas Schlesinger; Minister Counsellor of the Germany in Nigeria, Mr. Martin Huth; Country Director of the German Agency for International Cooperation, Mr. Markus Margner; Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed; Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, among others, Mbah said the initiative was in sync with his plans catalyse skill and vocational education and de-risk investment inflow, and make Enugu State a preferred destination for investment, for business, and for living

“My joy in being here stems largely from the fact that what we are doing here today is everything we had proposed in our manifesto to the people of. One of the ways to de-risk investment flows to Enugu stated is to work with centres like this because in our development plan, it is well captured that we are going to have a lot of skills acquisition, technical, and vocational education across many locations in the state.

“One of our strategic plans is the transition of Enugu from a public sector-driven to a private sector-driven economic growth. Our goal is that in the near future, this CPS and indeed the European Business Park would constitute one of the hubs for the emergence of small and medium scale businesses in our state.