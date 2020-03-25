In compliance with the proactive safety measures adopted by the Enugu State Government in response to the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) ravaging the world, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and Local Government Council Chairmen in the state, have embarked on awareness campaigns across the state to enlighten the people on how to prevent transmission of the deadly disease.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, addressed state residents on measures adopted by his administration to prevent the disease.

The governor also announced additional proactive safety measures, following the escalating threat of the pandemic globally, and shut down all educational institutions in the state with immediate effect.

He directed all public officers/civil servants to work from their homes except health workers, Forest Guards, Neighbourhood Watch personnel, Water Corporation staff, Waste Management operatives, staff of Enugu State Emergency Management Agency, Fire Fighters and all those involved in other essential services. All cultural and social gatherings in the state including marriage ceremonies, burial ceremonies, masquerade festivals, drinking bars, night clubs and all group sporting and recreational activities, were also suspended.

The governor equally directed all Local Government Council Chairmen to mobilise their Environmental and Community Health Workers to sustain the ongoing public enlightenment on protocol for prevention of Coronavirus disease transmission in the markets and parks, stating that all public transport operators in the state are to observe the new rules on passenger conveyance in each instance.