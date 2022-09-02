Medical students in Enugu State, under the auspices of Enugu State Medical Students’ Association (ESUMSA), have thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the establishment of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, which was recently licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The medical students, who gave the commendation when they visited Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday, said they were delighted that the new university would promote medical education in the state in particular and Nigeria in general.

Speaking on behalf of the students, ESUMSA President, Chinaza Ekwueme, said: “This new medical university will not only serve as a means of uplifting the destitute, indigent and masses, but it will also stand as a pillar to uplift more civil servants.”

Ekwueme commended Ugwuanyi for the massive developmental projects going on at the permanent site of the SUMAS, Igbo-Eno, as well as the newly completed 5km access road linking the medical university with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), stressing that the feat is a demonstration of the governor’s commitment to speedy commencement of full academic activities in the university.

The ESUMSA president equally applauded Ugwuanyi for his administration’s numerous interventions in the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, especially the construction of a modern and befitting Accident and Emergency (A&E) Unit.

He pointed out that the A&E Unit prior to the governor’s intervention was “in a state of jeopardy.”

The students, therefore, declared their undiluted support for Ugwuanyi’s senatorial ambition in 2023 and pledged to work assiduously and mobilise their sister-medical universities and others towards his victory at the poll. In a related development, the people of Opi N’ Ato in Nsukka Local Government Area, led by former secretary to the Enugu State Government, Dan Shere, trooped out in their numbers to the Government Area, Enugu, to also declare their support for the governor’s senatorial bid in appreciation of his good works, which they said they are among the beneficiaries.

The people thanked Ugwuanyi for appointing their sons and daughters into privileged positions in the government as well as the emergence of their daughter, Christiana Onah, as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Nsukka East constituency in the forthcoming elections.

They equally appreciated the governor for the numerous developmental projects in the university town of Nsukka, including the state-of-the-art Opi-Nsukka dual-carriage way, saying their community has benefitted immensely.

The people, therefore, reassured Ugwuanyi they would deliver him at the poll to represent Enugu North senatorial district in the National Assembly in 2023 on PDP platform.

Also, at the Government House, Enugu to express their solidarity and support to Ugwuanyi’s senatorial bid were members of the ‘Gburus Family for Senate’, led by the founder, Enyinnaya Odumegwu.

The group, comprising mostly grassroots women and youths, stressed their support for Ugwuanyi in recognition of his administration’s rural development policy and promised the governor they would deliver him in the forthcoming general election.