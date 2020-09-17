Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Traditional ruler of Amorji Nike community in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, Titus Okolo, has raised the alarm over activities of herdsmen operating in his community.

Okolo, who is also the chairman, Enugu East Traditional Rulers Council, said the unprovoked attacks, including kidnappings, rape and destruction of farm produce, have lasted over 10 years and left the community in deep pains.

In an interview, the paramount ruler said despite his concerted efforts to appease the headers through their leaders, they keep getting worse in their atrocities, attacking hapless farmers.

He said: “It is over 10 years that I have personally suffered in the hands of these herdsmen. They have consistently invaded my farms and destroyed my crops and my wives’ crops.

“Each time they will say the culprits are not there members but my plea is that they should go their way and stop destroying our crops. I said it is over 10 years that my people have suffered these attacks.

“We meet with them all the time. These forest guard people are also part of the meeting. You know this is not a military dispensation. It is democracy which requires patience.”