Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The traditional ruler of Ibagwa Nike community in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu and the family of slain Ikechukwu Iloamauzor, yesterday, demanded justice for the deceased.

Iloamauzor, an indigene of Amofiabuzor Amokwe in Udi local government area of the state was killed by a stray bullet during the #EndSARS protest in Lagos on Monday October 12.

The deceased, who was a driver with a private company, was not involved in the protest when he was shot.

According to the family, he was on duty with his boss when the incident happened.

Addressing newsmen with the family of the deceased in Enugu, Igwe Ugwu who is a brother-in-law to the late Iloamauzor said he left behind a family of nine, including aged mother, wife and seven siblings.

The monarch, an elder brother to the wife of the deceased, Princess Ngozi Iloamauzor, called for investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Ikechukwu, urging the federal government and the Inspector General of Police, to ensure that justice was done on the matter by identifying the shooters to face the law and pay compensation to the family of Iloamauzor, as he was the breadwinner of the family.

Narrating what happened, he said the deceased was driving his boss in a vehicle along Surulere when they ran into a traffic build-up caused by protesters.

He stepped down from the road and leaned on his car when a stray bullet hit him.