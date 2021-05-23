Traditional rulers in Enugu State have applauded the ongoing development of a health tourism and residences district by a private firm, Finance Investment and Trade (FIT) Consult Limited, in partnership with the state government.

Management of FIT Consult said the project christened, HELIU Residences, is driven by Public Private Partnership (PPP), and will gulp US$130 million.

Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, who led principal officers of the body on inspection tour of the project, located along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Express Road, said it would place the state on the global map.

He said: “The traditional rulers have come, seen and we are satisfied. The work being done here is something that should give joy to every indigene of Enugu. The example we see here is where a government is committed to development and providing the enabling environment for development.