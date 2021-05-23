From Magnus Eze, Enugu
Traditional rulers in Enugu State have applauded the ongoing development of a health tourism and residences district by a private firm, Finance Investment and Trade (FIT) Consult Limited, in partnership with the state government.
Management of FIT Consult said the project christened, HELIU Residences, is driven by Public Private Partnership (PPP), and will gulp US$130 million.
Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, who led principal officers of the body on inspection tour of the project, located along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Express Road, said it would place the state on the global map.
He said: “The traditional rulers have come, seen and we are satisfied. The work being done here is something that should give joy to every indigene of Enugu. The example we see here is where a government is committed to development and providing the enabling environment for development.
“This is the first time that this kind of work is being done in the South East. It is placing us on the world map. We com- mend our governor for this great work. We shall tell our subjects about this for those of them that would be interested in having homes here.”
Chief Executive Officer of FIT Consult, Chief Loretta Aniagolu, who conducted the royal fathers round the facility, said the organisation is poised to partner governments at all levels in tackling the huge housing deficit confronting the country.
Sunday Sun learnt that the facility which will serve as the first health tourism district in the state, will house a 250-bed multi- specialty Turkish Hospital, Hilton Hotel, innovation/ technology hub, arts/event centre, recreational club, model primary school, and parks, amongst others.
Aniagolu stated that HELIU “is a location where you have specialised hospital, where people can come from all over Nigeria to access medical treatment for all kinds of illness like plastic surgeries, transplant which people travel out of the country for.”
