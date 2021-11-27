Traditional Rulers from Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State on Thursday paid a solidarity visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, commending him for his giant developmental strides especially in the rural areas as well as his unparalleled commitment to peace and security in spite of the nation’s economic, security and public health challenges.

The royal fathers expressed delight that the peace, security and good governance entrenched in Enugu State by Ugwuanyi’s administration have made the state “the destination of choice for all people in Nigeria, particularly our brothers of the South East”.

Led by the Chairman, Igbo-Etiti Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Michael C. Odo, the traditional rulers said: “It is indeed no gainsaying the fact that since you came into office in 2015, you have manifestly and undoubtedly shot Enugu State into global reckoning with your massive and wide spread infrastructural development across the 260 wards and 450 autonomous communities in the state.

“We cannot thank you enough for the love you have shown to our people of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area. You have indeed shown this love in the number of critical appointments you have given to our people, like never been done in the history of the state. We are greatly indebted to you for the massive developmental projects you have done in our local government.

“Prominent among them include construction and commissioning of the state-of-the-art Ogbede General Hospital with staff quarters; construction of all required structures for the immediate take off of the Federal Polytechnic Ohodo which you attracted; construction of the Ohodo-Umunna-Ozalla-Ohebe-Aku Road by the State Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP).

“Construction of a full mobile police barracks with Army Parade Ground and Quarters at Ekwegbe, Igbo-Etiti LGA; construction of various river crossings in Agu Ukehe and Agu Ekwegbe all in Igbo-Etiti LGA; rehabilitation of Ekwegbe borehole; and provision of Transformers and extension of Power lines in Ukehe, Aku, Ikolo, Ohodo, etc all in Igbo-Etiti LGA.”

