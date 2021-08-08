Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Women in Enugu State have been urged to assist and be in the vanguard of protecting public amenities within their communities.

The Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers whose Chairman, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, made the call at the weekend appealed to the women whom they said have constant touch with the public amenities to protect them from vandals, abuse by children and mischievous adults.

Speaking when he addressed women at their annual August Meeting held at Christ the King Catholic Parish, Ezema Olo in Ezeagu Local Government of the state, Igwe Agubuzu noted that the deep involvement of women in protecting public amenities had become imperative since they were major beneficiaries of such facilities.

Agubuzu, who is the traditional ruler of Ezema Olo community, said, “Women usually visit places where we have public amenities such as bore holes, hospitals, markets etc and they have constant touch with it to routinely know how they are faring.

“It is our collective challenge to defend, protect and maintain all the government amenities and facilities located in our kingdoms and communities. We should regard them as what belongs to us, our children and children’s children.

“The amenities and facilities are not the properties of the Federal, state or local Government or those of the traditional ruler. They belong to all of us and we should all join hands to preserve and maintain them,” he said, urging them to do so by stopping the vandals or reporting immediately to the appropriate town or community leaders.

Regretting the downturn of the economy, which had made provision and even replacement of damaged/stolen public amenities by government/donor agencies difficult, the monarch said, “Today, the various governments at each level are striving but they have limited resources to meet the demand for public amenities in each community or kingdom in the state. Hence, we must do all to protect those still serving us.”

On the facilities he assisted the community to have, Agubuzu said, “I was involved in the building and establishment of Ezema Olo Community Secondary School (CSS Ezema Olo) now State Government Secondary School.

“I single handedly attracted the functional Enugu State Comprehensive Cottage Hospital; AFRIBANK (not functional again) and the construction of the existing Nigerian Army bridge at Kalawa River etc.”

Responding, the Priest in-charge of the parish, Rev. Fr. Alexander Amalu and the leader of Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) of the parish, Mrs Grace Onuigbo, extolled the monarch for his commitment to uplift the living condition of his subjects and open the community up to modern amenities and ideals.

While thanking him for the donation of cash and food items to the women, Onuigbo added, “The women of the parish and indeed the entire Ezema Olo kingdom will continue in their commitment to contribute to the development of the community.”

