Enugu State government has expressed rude shock and deep sadness over the death of Chief Alhaji Abdulaziz Chibuzor Ude, an indigene of Abor in Udi Local Government Area of the state, describing him as “one of our most illustrious sons.”

Reacting to his death, the state government through a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, noted that late Alhaji Ude was an international businessman of great repute, a publisher and well-recognised philanthropist.

Aroh pointed out that the state government was proud of Alhaji Ude’s immeasurable contributions to his faith, community, state, Igboland and the country.

“Although gravely pained by this death, we are consoled by the fact that Alhaji Ude lived a very worthy life and left his large footprints on the sands of history.

“While extending our condolences to his family, Abor Community, Udi Local Government Area and indeed the entire nation, we pray to the Almighty God to grant his soul eternal rest,” the Information Commissioner said.

Utterly dismayed by the video of the demolition of a two bedroom building located at Uwani Otobo, Umuezike Community in Aku, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, which is trending on the social media, the Enugu State government has summoned the Chairman of the Council, Mrs. Nkechi Ugwu-Oju and the Traditional Ruler of the Community, Igwe Christopher Okwor, to a meeting with the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr. Charles Egumgbe, in his office today at 10am.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, disclosed that the state government was worried by allegation of involvement of the traditional ruler of Umuezike Community in the demolition and the negative effect of the development on the peace and security of the Community.

