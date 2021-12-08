From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State Gaming Commission (ESGC) has launched a lottery scheme aimed at financial empowerment of residents while at the same time serving as additional source of funds for community projects in the state.

The scheme which is described as a family entertainment initiative of government will also be used as a standard in sanitizing the gaming market in the state.

According to the Chairman of ESGC, Harrison Ogara, the project is an opportunity for the people of Enugu to have fun while at the same time making money.

“Life is aspirational and we want to ensure that no matter how rich or poor you are, you get to use that God given chance to try your luck and to increase your earnings by a large amount of money.”

Enugu State Lottery Project Leader, Anayochukwu Njoku, while addressing journalists in Enugu said that the project had received over one million dollars in Foreign Direct Investment.

He revealed that since its inception, the project has given out over N5 million wins, adding that it has over 70 registered agents across the state.