From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State Police Command is currently sweating over the death of a member of Independence Layout Neighbourhood Watch, Mr Okwudiri Ani, who was arrested and detained at its headquarters in Enugu.

Ani who had been in detention together with Austin Ebe and Emmanuel Oganyi over the death of an alleged criminal whom they had attempted to arrest, took ill and was rushed to Parklane Hospital where he eventually died.

In a letter written to the Governor of Enugu State, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Chairman of Independence Layout Neighborhood Watch Association, Chief Kenneth Agu, narrated that some residents of the area reported a case of theft to the group on the 22nd of December, 2020.

He said that the group identified a suspect, Mr Udochukwu Amuka, who they arrested but while they were escorting him to New Haven Police Station police, he fled and was given a hot chase by the security guards.

Unfortunately, Mr Amuka collapsed as he was running and despite effort made by the security operatives to revive him he was pronounced dead at St Daniels hospital, Link road, Enugu.

According to Agu, his men promptly reported to the new Haven Police Station where they were arrested and detained after their statements were taken. He said the matter was transferred to the state CID headquarters where an autopsy report which two weeks later revealed that the death of the suspect was not due to physical assault.

He said that, “for almost three weeks after being wrongly incarcerated, Mr Okwudiri Ani collapsed in jail. He was taken to the Park Lane hospital emergency where he remained unconscious until he died several hours later.

“He was only 49 years old. A life cut short for doing his job. He leaves a wife, two sons and many families and friends who loved his kind, gentle spirit and his dedication to his security job.

Chief Agu pleaded with the Governor to intervene in the matter to avoid further loss of lives especially of the two security operatives who are still in detention.

When contacted, the state Police public relations officer, Mr Daniel Ndukwe said he was neither aware of the case involving the security operatives nor the death of one of them while in detention. He however promised to make further enquires.