Magnus Eze, Enugu

The leader of Enugu State House of Assembly, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, has blamed inefficiency in enforcing the Federal Government ban on interstate travels by states sharing boundaries with Enugu state for the influx of people from the northern parts of the country.

He also said that commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada operators, compound the problems by using track routes to ferry passengers into Enugu from neighbouring states.

He, however, said that the Chairman of Udenu local government council, Solomon Onah had been able to stop the influx of travellers through the council area.

The lawmaker disclosed these when he held sensitisation for his Udenu constituents on the dangers of COVID-19 pandemic at the council headquarters in Obollo-Afor at the weekend.

He said: “The local government chairman is the chief security officer of the council and he is equal to the task. Why we are suffering is because the neighbouring states are not doing what they are supposed to do, because these people infiltrating Udenu are coming from neighbouring states.

“The local government chairman is doing exceptionally well because I was there during one of the monitoring excercises when we went to the boundaries and we saw that they were doing what they are supposed to do, but the problem is that some of our Okada riders are compromising the efforts.”

Ezeugwu urged his constituents to obey the methods of prevention as prescribed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the World Health Organization.

He trained 28 volunteer village criers that were given public address systems for the enlightenment, constituency criers that will use vehicles to go round the markets and other public places.

He distributed hand washing equipment, sanitizers, nose masks and other facilities on the occasion.